Letter: It was a miscue to combine three newspapers

To the Editor:

Everyone is aware of the financial challenges faced by the print media. Personally, I am especially sympathetic to The Redding Pilot, which has informed and entertained our community so capably over the years.

Consolidating news of Redding with news of Easton and Weston, however, cannot possibly be the answer. The result is a publication that no one seems to want. It would be a bitter pill to swallow, but even a completely online publication featuring only Redding news would be better than a newspaper serving three towns.

I fear that, unless The Redding Pilot moves quickly to retreat from this miscue, it might as well adopt the catchy name, “Goodbye Redding.”

Ward J. Mazzucco

Wood Road, Redding