Letter: Issues with dog park group, IRS complaint filed

To the Editor:

There was a recent letter to The Weston Forum written by someone who is not a neighbor of the Moore property woodlands. Like the 798 people who voted against the dog park, the writer objected to the proposed dog park in that location based upon process, science and environmental grounds.

Weston Dog Park (WDP) followed up with an unsurprising inaccurate letter to The Weston Forum which could not refute a single fact in the original letter.

A Superior Court appeal of the Conservation Commission’s decision, yet to be heard, raises winnable points based on facts and science. The commission’s decision was a split one and not unanimous. WDP did not correct the record after stating in an April 2018 letter to the Weston Forum that the SEEC informed them they (WDP) did nothing wrong. The SEEC voted to investigate the complaint, not to dismiss it. A board member of WDP resigned to protest the Moore property location. WDP did not address this important point, other than to state that the board member’s departure was not “recent,” as though the resignation didn’t count because it didn’t take place in a timeframe WDP deemed to be important.

Lastly, I have filed a formal complaint about WDP with the Internal Revenue Service. I do not live in the area of the Moore property. I was disturbed by the lobbying and advocacy activities of the WDP, which as a 501(c)(3) non-profit is limited by law to certain charitable and other exempt purposes. The status of an IRS complaint investigation is confidential, so the progress of the investigation and timeframe for a decision are unknown. But, like the SEEC complaint, it would appear that there is much factual information about prohibited activities and behaviors of WDP for the IRS to evaluate.