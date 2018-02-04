Letter: Great to read more news of area towns

To the Editor:

I like the new Forum! It’s a bigger paper and it is very interesting to read news of our neighboring communities. For example, the reopening of the Redding Roadhouse, the boiler explosion in the Mark Twain Library, and the report of the driver following her GPS and being routed into the path of a train, are stories I would not have known about without the new Forum.

I notice that Weston schools are asking for a $1.8 million increase; one can now more easily compare our school expenses to those of our near neighbors.

So thank you and great job.

Ray Rauth

Georgetown Road, Weston