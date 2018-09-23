Letter: Easton taxpayers should have more say in planning

To the Editor:

Currently Easton taxpayers have no authority or control in the planning or enforcement of our zoning and land use. Our three elected selectmen appoint five members and three alternates to our Planning & Zoning Commission, all volunteers. Taxpayers have no say in who serves on this all-powerful P&Z Commission, which now includes large landowners, a real estate developer and a real estate agent.

This defective system lets P&Z devise and execute a commercial development plan that it determines is best for Easton. Neither selectmen nor the taxpayers who finance this town have any right of approval or disapproval of P&Z plans that financially impact Easton. (The public can only voice concerns in P&Z hearings, not enact changes.)

It’s in our taxpayers’ vital interest to change this system.

Easton should have separate planning and zoning boards whose members would be elected (with term limits) by taxpayers, not appointed by selectmen.

The electorate should be able to vote on any changes in Easton’s zoning laws in a Town Meeting. These changes would reduce the extensive power currently in the hands of the few and help to dispel conflicts of interest.

Easton’s taxpayers can achieve the power to make these two important changes by petitioning a Town Meeting where our tax-paying citizens would vote for or against such a system.

Through our annual budget process, Easton taxpayers have a say in our finances by voting on how our tax funds are spent. Shouldn’t we have that same opportunity to vote on major zoning changes that have a financial impact on our town?

Important changes to our town’s planning and zoning should be left up to the taxpayers, not rest in the hands of five volunteer members with potential conflicts of interests.

June Chiaia-Logie

Rock House Road, Easton