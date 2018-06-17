Letter: Easton selectmen usurped power of citizenry

To the Editor:

The Easton Board of Selectmen usurped the Town Meeting by denying the public the right to take action on the proposed budget at the April 30 Town Meeting.

Selectmen Dunsby, Lessler, and Colangelo unanimously voted to exclude the public’s right to lower the budget at its Annual Town Meeting and go directly go to a machine vote, through controlling the agenda/call of its Annual Town Meeting.

While it is within the selectmen’s purview to set the agenda/call of the meeting, it is not within their purview to use their charge to prevent the public from adopting, lowering or taking action on the proposed budget per CGS 7-344.

Easton citizens have the right to take action at our Town Meeting. The Town Meeting is Easton’s legislative body. CGS 7-12 states the selectmen shall superintend the concerns of the town… Not control the people.

The basis of Anne Manusky’s lawsuit is that the selectmen usurped the power of the citizenry and the Town Meeting to determine the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. These were purposeful and premeditated acts by the Board of Selectmen.

They used town funds to seek legal counsel on a decision to prevent the town from adopting or taking any action on the proposed budget at its own Town Meeting. Three selectmen decided the amount of the budget to be brought to machine vote. In essence, the selectmen tampered with the numbers that went into a machine vote by their actions.

On June 4, the judge ruled to deny the selectmen’s motion to dismiss. The case will proceed on June 12.

June Chiaia-Logie

Rock House Road, Easton