Letter: Changes to the paper are a good thing

To the Editor:

Thank goodness we have a newspaper. There are cities and towns across the country much larger than ours that don’t have a hardcopy newspaper or online news site. So, the fact HAN Network combined the three towns into one paper is a good thing. It is certainly better than not having a paper at all. Plus, I happen to still enjoy reading a physical newspaper.

Hopefully the consolidation of papers allows the HAN sales team to convince advertisers that the audience has grown in numbers and household net worth. And I am happy to continue my subscription to the paper and to learn more about our neighboring towns.

However, since the paper does cover a larger geography, please make sure there are enough pages in each week’s edition to cover “all the news that’s fit to print,” as The New York Times likes to say.

Keep up the good work. Thank you.

Jason Kannon

10 O Clock Lane, Weston