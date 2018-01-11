Letter: Caution, rat poison harms wildlife

To the Editor:

It’s really cold outside and the mice are moving in to your nice warm house. No one wants mice in their house. When trying to decide how to get rid of them, please use traps instead of poison. Poisoned mice have a tendency to die in your walls where it’s hard to remove them. Rat or mouse poison is dangerous to children, pets, and wildlife.

When a mouse eats poison it can be eaten by another animal that will get sick from the poison. This can kill bobcats, foxes, and birds of prey. Please help protect our local wildlife by using other methods of getting rid of mice. Snap traps are a quick way to trap mice in a place they can’t return from. They are inexpensive and don’t harm other wildlife. The best way to limit your rodent population is to protect your hawk population because a hawk is the perfect free rodent trap.

Josh Schlechter