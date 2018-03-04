Letter: Banning fracking waste is no joke

To the Editor:

In response to the letter from Robert Machson that pokes fun at the proposed Fracking Waste Ban Ordinance in Weston, I’d like readers to know that this ordinance is no joke and could not only protect our potable well water but could also prevent future town financial liability from polluted runoff into the Norwalk River.

I want to thank First Selectman Spaulding for considering adopting an ordinance banning fracking waste from Weston. In an article from Feb. 5, “Weston selectmen vote to send fracking waste ban to counsel,” the first selectman is right to be concerned about potential future regulation changes at the state level that could affect the town. In fact, added to the Connecticut budget bill, at the “midnight hour,” was Section 561, which requires certain permits to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to pass in 90 days, whether or not DEEP has completed its review process. A current state law to mandate future regulations for fracking waste, coupled with this new law, could have negative impacts on towns if future regulations allow re-use of fracking wastes, such as for road de-icing.

I commend the town’s selectmen who support this ordinance. They recognize that future regulations mean future permits, but that an ordinance for Weston means no storage tanks, transfer sites, no use of any kind, ever. Joining the other 36 Connecticut towns with bans also sends a message to Hartford that we support a statewide ban. Strong leadership includes keeping ahead of potential problems and protecting the town budget, public health, the environment, streams, rivers, aquifers, and Long Island Sound from 21st-Century pollution.

Amy Kalafa

Old Farm Road, Weston