Letter: Ban on fracking waste will protect taxpayers

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the Feb. 5 article, “Weston selectmen vote to send fracking waste ban to counsel.” Selectman Stephen Grozinger suggested there “may be harm” in putting prohibitions in place against fracking waste from other states because it would cost money to have Weston’s town counsel review and consider the ordinance.

However, this small investment would begin the process of protecting town taxpayers permanently from any future costs associated with remediation and/or restitution costs. All we have to do is look at our neighbor Greenwich, which had to close its high school athletic fields for four years and spend millions of dollars excavating contaminated fill. The total cost to complete may exceed $15 million.

With hundreds of thousands of tons of fracking waste being produced, there is immense pressure to ship it into other states. Liquid waste could come from Pennsylvania across I-84, I-95 and Route 7 to Bridgeport, which has a privately owned hazardous waste treatment facility. From there, depending on future regulations, partially treated waste may go to other wastewater treatment plants and be returned to the Sound.

Grozinger also expressed concern with a requirement to put ordinance language in all of Weston’s bids and contracts: “Every time we need to put language in a contract, it means that for every contract you’re negotiating with a pair of lawyers,” he said. However, I want to point out that other Connecticut towns and cities now have special provisions clauses for contractors to sign, stating they won’t source materials from fracking wastes. This is a layer of protection that

Weston could use, too, to avoid the contract complications the selectman suggests.

Bonnie Sassano Troy

Georgetown Road, Weston