State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) is inviting constituents to three post-session town hall events he is holding with fellow legislators throughout the 135th District.

Tonight, Tuesday, June 5, Dunsby and Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28), will be at the Easton Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss pieces of legislation that passed this year and other issues pertaining to the conclusion of the 2018 legislative session.