Lecture in Easton explores the Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps

The Historical Society of Easton is celebrating the 85th anniversary of the founding of one of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s most successful programs during the Great Depression, with a lecture by historian Marty Podskoch about his book Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: History, Memories and Legacy of the CCC.

Podskoch will give a PowerPoint presentation and lecture on Sunday, March 18, at 4 p.m. in the Easton Public Library’s Community Room, 691 Morehouse Road.

The lecture will explore the Conservation Corps camps that sprinkled Connecticut’s countryside, the works they accomplished and their legacy. The CCC was a public works program established as part of Roosevelt’s New Deal, which operated from 1933 to 1942.

Podskoch is a retired reading teacher and will soon release a travel guide called Connecticut 169 Club: Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut. Several of his books will be available for sale and signing after the lecture.

While this event is free, donations are welcome to support the historical society and future events. For more information, call 203-292-3533 or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.