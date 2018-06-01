Learning a trade plays large role in Duff’s campaign

State Rep. Will Duff was recently unanimously endorsed by Republicans to run for a second term in the 2nd General Assembly District.

He is running against Democrat Raghib Allie-Brennan of Bethel. Duff defeated Allie-Brennan in the 2016 election by 280 votes.

The 2nd Assembly District covers the northern one-third of Redding, as well as parts of Bethel, Danbury and Newtown.

Duff said he strongly believes in the value of going to school to study a specific trade.

“Connecticut spends an incredible amount of money on the idea of getting more for your degree,” Duff said, at a recent interview near his Bethel home.

“We need to start looking at developing programs to create more welders, electricians, computer technicians, engineers, and bioscientists — these are the skill sets that are needed in the new economy,” he added.

Duff said he has met with officials at vocational schools and hopes to meet with others, such as at Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury — “and see where the state can enhance technical programs” that train people for careers.

Born in Bay Shore, N.Y., Duff, 50, has lived in Bethel since he was 2. He lives with his wife, Dasha Duff. He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. He is retired from a career in information technology.

He has been involved in politics for 30 years. He was first elected to the General Assembly in November 2016. Before that, he served in a variety of political positions in Bethel, including selectman, and as a member of the Board of Tax Review, the Public Utilities Commission, and the Board of Education.

“I think we as a society have to understand that being a carpenter, plumber or electrician is not a bad thing,” Duff said.

He advises young people to get a trade, then go to college.

“Have the trade under your belt and build your human equity; you need a skill set,” he said. “We need to reconceptualize the purpose of higher education to be more career-oriented versus sending kids to college just to go to college.”

Supporting educational funds

Duff said he has seen the state cut aid to towns’ educational funds in order to redirect that money to the cities.

“The Democrats in Hartford feel the cities should get all the money for education, as opposed to the towns,” he said. “What has happened is the mismanagement of cities. Spending is so out of control in the cities. They have become reliant on the state bailing them out, time and time again.”

It’s important to support the local boards of education, Duff said.

“We have to stop the state of Connecticut from using our children as pawns by trying to cut our education funds year after year,” he said. “Myself and the rest of the Republicans have been successful at minimizing those cuts.”

Duff said he is working to completely eliminate those cuts and to “make sure the towns get their fair share [of education funding].”

Redding “is dealing with a huge drop in student enrollment,” Duff said. “It’s a cycle: The higher the taxes are, the families with school-age children move out because of the high taxes.”

According to Duff, the legislators are responsible for bringing more state dollars back into the system so taxes don’t have to be increased.

Duff said senior citizens are an essential asset to every community, and he wants them to be able to afford to live in Connecticut.

In an effort to make that happen, he’s working to eliminate the state income tax on Social Security and pensions.

“Last year, when we voted on the budget, part of the deal was we began to phase out the tax on Social Security income,” he said. “We will now continue to fight to eliminate it altogether — we are trying to speed up the phase-out.”

Duff said a society with seniors is a healthy one.

“They are a valuable asset to the family unit,” he said. Seniors are “the matriarchs and patriarchs of the family. They are the teachers, the role models, the historians, and the cultural icons of every family.”

Institutional aid

Duff said that unlike his opponent, Allie-Brennan, he is against undocumented students receiving financial aid.

In April, the legislature voted to pass a bill called An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status with the Cost of College, which gives certain students who lack legal immigration status the ability to apply for institutional financial aid to attend an in-state, public higher education institution.

“Children whose families don’t pay income taxes or have no proof that they have finances are put in front of the line over the children of the middle class,” he said while explaining what the bill means. “We are putting foreign students in front of children of the middle class so [the foreign students] can go to school for free.”

According to Duff, institutional financial aid should be given out on a merit-only basis, and should not be income-based.

“Only the best should get the grants and everyone else would have to take out a loan for college,” he said. “These foreign students are not taking out loans, they are taking out grants.”

Duff said when a student borrows money to go to a state school in Connecticut, 15% to 30% of that money goes to a fund “that pays for someone else to go to school, who doesn’t have to pay back the money.”

“And when I asked the dreamers [people who were brought to the United States illegally as children], ‘Would you be paying it back?’ they said, ‘No,’” Duff said. “I asked them to work with me to modify institutional aid to be a loan and not a grant — they chose the grant because they knew they could get it.”

He said his idea of taking institutional financial aid and making it a loan program would lower college tuition.

“After six years, we would start seeing a decrease in college tuition rates,” he said.

Duff said he would like to create new ways to lower the cost of energy in Connecticut.

“Connecticut has one of the highest, if not the highest, energy costs in the country,” he said. “This is chasing away businesses.”

“We need to generate more electricity — not just solar, but natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and fuel cell,” he said. “The more energy we create, the less we have to import at a high rate from nearby states.”