Lachat Town Farm celebrates Opening Day with new logo

Lachat Town Farm in Weston has unveiled a new logo featuring its newly renovated barn.

The barn in the logo is framed by the wild grasses symbolic of the horizon of the farm’s sweeping meadows. The silhouette of the barn and window are iconic and unmistakable to visitors or passersby, while the rustic boards imprint a feeling of nostalgia.

The logo was designed by Debra Spindler Pinals in collaboration with members of the farm’s commission. Pinals is local to Weston and is the founder and principal designer of Spinpin Creative, a design firm specializing in logo and brand development. She has developed logos and other branding materials for the Weston High School 5K, Weston Arts Memorial Day Music Concert and the Weston Educational Foundation.

Opening Day

Opening Day at Lachat Town Farm, at 106 Godfrey Road West, is Sunday, June 10, from noon to 3 p.m. The public is invited to celebrate by strolling the 19-acre farm, and touring the restored 1700 farmhouse.

There will pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo and live music by Mike Everyday. The suggested donation is $20 per family. For more information, visit lachattownfarm.org.