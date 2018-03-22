Kudlow shares goals under Trump

Redding resident starts new job at the White House

Maximizing growth of the economy is one of the goals of TV personality and Redding resident Larry Kudlow, recently appointed director of the National Economic Council by President Donald Trump.

“I think we can do a lot better in the next 10 years compared to the last 10 years,” said Kudlow in a telephone call Thursday from the White House, where he recently started his new position.

Kudlow, formerly host of CNBC’s The Kudlow Report, was also host of The Larry Kudlow Show on WABC Radio. He is founder and CEO of Kudlow and Company, LLC, an economic research and consulting firm.

He is succeeding Gary Cohn in his new position.

In Kudlow’s new role as director of the NEC, he will be assisting Trump on economic policy.

Kudlow said he would like the economy to continue to pick up.

“We are growing at 2% or less, and I want to get that to 4%,” he said. Historically, he said, the United States has always grown at 3 to 4%.

Working with Trump, he said he will be trying to take steps to provide “incentives for men and women in business and in their personal lives to work and invest and take risks and generate property.”

“I believe people are happier during prosperous times,” Kudlow said. “They’ve been cranky. I want them to be happy.”

Michael Thompson, chairman of the Redding Republican Town Committee, considers Kudlow a well-respected economist.

“He is a passionate believer in the value of private enterprise and his policies will help generate needed jobs,” said Thompson, a Redding resident.

Kudlow said he is pleased with his new position and refers to himself as “an economic growth guy.”

“I’m an old Reagan guy,” he said, referring to the first term of the Reagan administration, when he was associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget, part of the Executive Office of the President.

“I was President Reagan’s chief economist at the OMB when I was 30,” he said, adding he learned “everything” at that job.

“It was my biggest, most influential job. I started at the Federal Reserve, but the Reagan years were fabulous,” Kudlow said. “I am a Reagan supply sider and will remain this way.”

Kudlow said he has also helped Trump during his presidential campaign.

“I helped Trump write his tax plan,” he said.

He said he feels comfortable in his new position since he has had many years of experience.

“It’s all I’ve done for 40 years,” he said. “I was a federal reserve economist, a Wall Street economist.”

Kudlow has also served on transition committees with former president George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Kudlow was formerly a Democrat and became a Republican while working for Reagan.

Aside from everything he said he learned during that period in his life, another reason Kudlow said he will never forget working for Reagan is that is how he met his wife, Judith.

“She worked for him. I first met her in 1981 and we got married in 1987,” he said, adding his wife is an artist.

Radio broadcaster

“When I’m not giving economic advice to senators or house members of presidents, I’ve become a full-time broadcaster on radio and TV,” Kudlow said, referring to his 15 years as a broadcaster with CNBC.

“CNBC is my home on the radio. Until recently, you would have heard me on WABC every Saturday from 10 to 1,” he said.

Commitment to church

Kudlow, who has lived in Redding for about 20 years, is an active member of St. Patrick Church in town. He said he still plans to keep the church a large part of his life.

Kudlow said Redding is a “lovely place” and plans to keep his house in town.

“It’s a great escape. It’s nice, quiet and rural — just what the doctor ordered.”