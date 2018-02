Artist-in-residence Kris Holm is holding a valentine-making class for children ages 6 to 12 at New Pond Farm in Redding on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Children will be taught creative ways to make valentines for family and friends.

This program is $8 per New Pond Farm member child and $12 per non-member child.

Registration is required and may be done online at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117.

New Pond Farm is located at 101 Marchant Road in Redding.