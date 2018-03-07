Junior League holds 5K run and walk

Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County’s (JLEFC) 4th annual Healthy Families 5K Run and Walk will be held on Earth Day — Sunday, April 22, at 9 a.m. This all-ages, family-friendly event combines running or walking for a cause with the opportunity to discover the animals and habitats throughout Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the JLEFC’s community outreach programs.

Registration will close at 500 participants, so early sign-up is recommended. Those registered by April 18 are $25 for ages 19 and up and $18 for ages 13 to 18; participants ages 12 and under are $12. Advance registration will officially close at 8 p.m. on April 18.

To learn more about the event schedule, visit jlefc.org/support-us/healthy-families-5k-runwalk/. To register for the race or the virtual race, visit runsignup.com/Race/CT/Bridgeport/TheHealthyFamilies5KRunWalk.

To learn more about the JLEFC, visit jlefc.org or call the JLEFC office at 203-259-9995.

The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County supports the communities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Newtown, Redding, Shelton, Southport, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, and Westport.