Joel Barlow to get new security system

Joel Barlow High School will be getting a new security camera system.

A motion to seek bids for security improvements to Barlow was unanimously approved at the Region 9 Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The tentative cost of the project is estimated around $80,000.

At the meeting, member Paul Coppinger — new chairman of the Facilities and Fields Committee — said “the committee has reviewed and approved the RFP (request for proposals) that it had agreed to.”

An RFP was prepared so companies can bid on replacing the security system.

“This is just putting out the bid so we can acquire pricing and bring it back to the board. We will review it at that time,” said Region 9 Board of Education Vice Chairman Mike D’Agostino.

He said the board will consider contracts at the beginning of March and the work will be performed between the end of school and the middle of August.

“The security system at Barlow has lived beyond its reasonable lifespan, and it is past time to replace it with an upgrade,” explained Tom McMorran, superintendent of schools.

Administrators would like better camera coverage of the exterior of the building, better access to hallway images, and a stronger connection to the Redding Police Department’s dispatch, according to McMorran.

“The RFP will be managed in a manner that allows us to get the best price for the upgrades while also maintaining the security of the building,” McMorran said. “Our goal, as always, is to keep our students, staff and faculty safe while also protecting everyone’s right to privacy.”