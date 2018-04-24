Joel Barlow hosts poetry festival

Poet Diana Goetsch, who traveled to Joel Barlow High School from her home in Manhattan, was the guest speaker at the school’s Poetry Festival.

Goetsch is an American poet who wrote eight collections, including In America, Nameless Boy and The Job of Being Everybody, which won the 2004 Cleveland State University Poetry Center Open Competition.

At the festival, Goetsch read a political poem called The Proposal, which poked fun at President Donald Trump’s hair.

In the poem, Goetsch referred to Trump’s hair as “the exploded rooster comb.”

“The president’s hair threatens the very foundation of cooperative society,” she said, to which some students chuckled.

“The case of the president’s hair — nobody has any idea what’s going on and it’s undiscussable. It’s a conversation stopper,” said Goetsch, whose poems have appeared in anthologies and magazines, including The New Yorker, the Gettysburg Review, and Best American Poetry.

From 2015 to 2016, she wrote the Life in Transition blog at The American Scholar, where she chronicled her gender transition.

Goetsch also read a poem called Mrs. Morganstern’s Cocktail Party, which is based on Goetsch’s high school memories.

At the festival, there was an open mic for students, who stood in front of their classmates and read original or favorite poems.

Throughout the school day, there were about 85 student readers and seven teacher readers, according to Jack Powers, Poetry Festival coordinator.

The Parent Teacher Student Association funds the guest poet each year of the festival, which has taken place five times at Barlow.