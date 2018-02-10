Job search group discusses the interview process

Sue Kiely and the group will facilitate an open discussion about job searches and interviews at the Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Monday, Feb. 12.

Mondays @7 meetings are free and open to the public and start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport.

Mondays @7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources benefit and energize members in their career searches, and “pay it forward” to each other and the community.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.