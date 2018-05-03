In Easton, what happens when deeds expire on affordable accessory apartments?

A deed restriction on one of Easton’s affordable accessory apartments has expired for the first time, raising the question of what happens with the apartment in the future.

Must the owner re-apply to continue renting it at an affordable rate? Can the apartment now be rented at market rate, or should the apartment be eliminated and the living space incorporated into the main house?

“What’s the process?” Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Robert Maquat asked at the April 23 meeting.

Affordable accessory apartments were legalized by the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission in the 1990s to create a new housing option in town, with property owners required to follow state regulations on the rent they can charge.

The town now has 16 legal affordable housing apartments, which the public sometimes calls “in-law apartments,” although in Easton they must follow affordable rental guidelines no matter who the occupant.

When someone gets permission to create an affordable accessory apartment, the zoning approval comes with a deed restriction placed in land records to make sure the affordable rental guidelines are followed. The restriction lasts from 20 to 25 years, based on state affordable housing laws at the time permission was received.

Staples Road

A 20-year restriction on an affordable accessory apartment at a house on Staples Road has now expired, and the owner wants to know how to remove the deed restriction from the land records. Deed restrictions can create complications when someone tries to sell or refinance a home.

“There’s no provision for having an apartment by right” in Easton, said town Land Use Director John Hayes. He said an affordable accessory apartment therefore can’t be turned into a market-rate unit, meaning the property owner must either re-apply for permission to rent it at an affordable rate or stop using the apartment as a separate, rentable living unit.

Market-rate apartments are not legal in Easton. The town’s zoning regulations allow for only single-family homes and, if approved and various rules are followed, affordable accessory apartments.

Maquat is expected to seek legal advice on town regulations and state laws governing affordable accessory apartments, and what happens when deed restrictions end. “We’ll figure it out,” he said.

The town’s affordable accessory apartment rules, Maquat said, may be different from those for affordable housing units created as part of a subdivision under the state’s affordable housing law, known as state statute 8-30g.

Subdivision deed restrictions are believed to end when the deed restriction expires, allowing the units to then be sold or rented at market rates.