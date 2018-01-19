Imagine World science fair in Redding features STEM projects

The Redding Elementary School PTA is sponsoring an interactive science and art fair called Imagine a World on Saturday, Jan. 27.

This year, students are also encouraged to exhibit their own STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) projects at a revived STEM Fair. “In past years, there has been a science fair at RES that students and parents loved. We decided to bring it back and hold it in conjunction with Imagine a World, said Jim McDevitt, a member of the IAW committee and co-chair of STEM Fair. The deadline for STEM Fair registration is Jan. 22.

The public is invited to explore 11 interactive stations centered around the idea of the senses. Among the exhibits, kids will learn how to make scratch-and-sniff stickers, experiment with sound waves, and make their own Jackson Pollock-style art. “Think of it as kind of a temporary children’s museum,” said Trang Stuart, IAW committee member and STEM Fair co-chair. For her exhibit, Stuart and her children created a giant brain where kids will be able to explore different facts about the senses.

To encourage more adult participation, virtual meetings were held to plan the fair. “We all live busy lives and I wanted to try to see if we could pull off an event where all planning meetings were held after kids went to bed and in the comfort of our own homes,” said Trisha Sorrells Doyle, chairperson of IAW. “I am so grateful to all the adults who participated and we are all hoping for an excellent community event!”

Imagine a World will be held at Redding Elementary School on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The STEM Fair portion of the event will be on display from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.