Hwang slams governor’s veto of small manufacturer’s bill, pledges legislative override

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) has joined a bipartisan call for an override of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of SB 261, legislation providing Connecticut small manufacturers with a tax credit to train new workers.

“The governor’s shortsighted veto hurts Connecticut small manufacturers and reinforces his reputation of being unfriendly to businesses,” Hwang said in an issued statement. “The bill is about supporting and empowering small businesses to train and develop a talented workforce. We need to be doing all we can to help, not hurt, our small manufacturers. This is a pro-small business bill. It passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. If this veto stands, job creation in Connecticut will suffer, economic growth will suffer, and workforce training will also suffer.”

The legislation would have extended to limited liability companies, partnerships and other smaller businesses a manufacturing apprenticeship tax credit available to large companies, he said.

“We have a glaring shortage of trained workers in our state,” Hwang said. “Good Connecticut manufacturing jobs are going unfilled by the thousands. We need to seize every opportunity to train up our workforce and get people working. Those served by Connecticut non-profit organizations like the Kennedy Center and Ability Beyond also stand to benefit from that crucial training. In an environment where small businesses face a number of challenges, including high costs and finding skilled workers, this bill sends a message that policymakers understand their needs and are listening to their concerns.”

Hwang said that in overriding Malloy’s veto, “We will send a message that our state is, in fact, open for business. We will send the message to small manufacturers that we want them to stay here, grow here, and invest here. We as legislators can — and will — stand up to the governor and override his damaging veto.”

Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport.