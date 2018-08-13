Hwang endorses David Stemerman for governor

Republican State Senator Tony Hwang, representing the towns of Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport, issued his endorsement of Republican Gubernatorial candidate David Stemerman, a self-made businessman and political outsider, at Spic & Span Market in his district:

“David Stemerman has the judgement, vision and leadership abilities to restore the promise of Connecticut,” Senator Tony Hwang announced. “David is the only candidate with a real plan to fund our transportation infrastructure without tolls and reduce the size and cost of state government, while creating a business environment that fosters job creation and growth.”

“David brings an outsider’s common-sense approach to solving Connecticut’s most pressing issues, such as restructuring our unfunded pensions, reducing the tax burden on working families, and creating an educational system that will equip our children for the jobs of the future,” Hwang continued. “David believes as I do that fiscal accountability needs to be balanced with a sense of social responsibility.”

David Stemerman reacted to the endorsement from Senator Hwang: “I am thrilled to have the support of Senator Hwang, who is a key voice in Hartford and a legislator who embodies the words ‘Good Government’. His word carries weight in his district and beyond, and Tony’s endorsement will make the difference for many voters in Fairfield county come Tuesday.”

Senator Hwang concluded: “Now more than ever, we need leaders who know how to bring people together to deliver on the promises we have made to the next generation. That is why I am endorsing David Stemerman in the Aug. 14 Republican gubernatorial primary.”

