How to tell your story on LinkedIn

Mark Halpert, LinkedIn trainer and author of LinkedIn Marketing Techniques for Law and Professional Practices, will offer a free training session on Thursday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The program, co-sponsored by the Small Business Circle, will cover how to build a LinkedIn profile to better brand yourself and your business.

Aimed at all sectors, industries, ages, populations, and experience levels on LinkedIn, this session will consider all sections of the LinkedIn personal profile and briefly touch on the company profile page.

A question-and-answer period will conclude the session. Attendees should bring a paper printout of their profiles on which to jot notes. Halpert’s book LinkedIn Marketing Techniques for Law and Professional Practices will be available for purchase after the session.

Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.