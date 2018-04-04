High Wind Warning is in effect for Easton, Redding, Weston

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect until midnight tonight for Easton, Redding, Weston, and the tri-state area.

The weather service says damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.