Helen Keller students connect with Easton seniors

Helen Keller Middle School’s Keller Connects Day proved a good match between senior citizens and young people.

About 90 senior citizens signed up for the recent event, and twice as many people attended this year as last year, said Helen Keller Principal Susan Kaplan.

“We’re using the creative energy of pre-adolescents to make this program a success every year,” Kaplan said. The goal was to pair one senior citizen with one student for the day’s activities.

After the guests were greeted by the school mascot at the start of the event, they were ushered into the cafeteria for coffee and a chance to mingle with the students.

Bringing the generations together on a special day each year inspires respect from both age groups, according to Assistant Principal Annie Mohr.

“We appreciate everything you do for our town,” Mohr said to the guests during her opening remarks.

“I’m so grateful for the creativity, flexibility and commitment of the Keller staff to demonstrate for our students the importance of giving back to their community,” she said. “It chokes me up with pride to step back and see that for one day, our entire community bonded together with the singular mission of making others happy.”

“We had such a good time last year,” said Joy Strickland, who took part in the trivia competition with her husband, Raymond. “This is very, very nice.”

The Stricklands, who live in Trumbull and attend the Easton Senior Center, said they were impressed that “one of the boys came over and recognized us from last year.”

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for them to see how much the school has changed and to see how we do things,” said student Nate Oppenheim.

Advisory groups made up of 10 to 12 students and their teacher or adviser helped plan different aspects of Keller Connects Day, Kaplan said.

It was Nathalie Taranto’s second year as a senior citizen guest at the event.

“I really enjoy it,” Taranto said. “The students are so warm and welcoming.”

“It’s fun to chat with everybody and meet people we wouldn’t meet every day,” said sixth grader Kaidyn Manii.

Tech Expo

Barbara Sliva, 92, was one of many seniors who visited a Tech Expo in the media center and heard an Ozo Bot presentation by students Cameron Lynn and Marib Ulhaq.

The students demonstrated how tiny robots follow different computer codes and can identify colors.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Sliva said. “It’s unbelievable what the young people are doing today.”

Students met privately with the seniors in designated classrooms to talk about the differences between today’s world and the world the seniors grew up in.

In the hallways, guests visited exhibits of extracurricular clubs and activities along “Keller Club Walk.”

Students from the Student Council, the Art Club, the Garden Club and other clubs explained how their groups contribute to the school.

Students Catie Gutowski and Juliet Pasierb spoke to guest Michael Kardos about the Garden Club.

Kardos said he was impressed by what he learned at Keller Connects.

“This is an eye-opener,” he said. “The enthusiasm is breathtaking. Today’s energy is alive and well.”