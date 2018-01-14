Hartline & Friends perform benefit for Redding Shares the Warmth

Following the success of last year’s fundraiser, guitarist/composer Doug Hartline will join forces with Arthur Lipner on vibes, Gary Blu on saxophone/flute/mandolin, George Skidd on bass, Alan Pugielli on drums, and vocalists Ginny Hartline, Joan Wallace, and Amy Jonsson for an encore special benefit concert at Christ Church in Redding on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.

The program will include novel renditions of arranged church hymns, as well as original and popular music. All donations will go to Redding Shares the Warmth.

Hartline is well known not only for his many musical concerts, including several appearances at Concert-on-the-Green, but for his role as Redding’s Health Officer.

Presenting his music in unconventional formats, such as incorporating jazz dancers or in contemporary church services, Hartline has drawn the attention of news outlets, including The New York Times. His music has been described as “instrumental jazz with a strong folk influence.”

Critics have described his sound as buoyant, soulful, bright, and uplifting. “When asked what my music sounds like, I explain it’s like an instrumental blend of James Taylor and Pat Metheny. And, of course having seen the Beatles on TV as a kid, I cannot deny their influence, which inspired me to start playing guitar.”

Hartline’s wife Ginny will be joined on vocals by Joan Wallace and Amy Jonsson.

Admission is to the concert is free. The audience is invited to make a cash donation to Redding Shares the Warmth, a fuel assistance program to help Redding neighbors pay their heating bills.

A reception will follow the show at the Parish Hall.

Christ Church, the Episcopal Church in Redding, is located in Redding at 184 Cross Highway on the corner of Black Rock Turnpike (Rt. 58) and Cross Highway.

For more information visit christchurchredding.org, or call 203-744-2337.