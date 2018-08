Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County President and CEO Sharon Bradley; agency board Chair Ken Edgar of Weston; Bankwell Vice President Ann Mitrione and Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking of Visiting Nurse & Hospice’s future home in Wilton. Elizabeth Hourihan, an interior designer from Weston designed the inside of the building to make it a comfortable environment that doesn’t look like a typical health facility. — Jeannette Ross photo