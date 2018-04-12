Green Cleanup Day coming to Weston

On Saturday, April 28, from 9 to noon, Weston will participate in “Green Cleanup Day” a joint project involving the Town Sustainability Committee, Weston Kiwanis, Habitat Restoration Services and volunteers from all over Weston.

Small trees will be given to every participant. Donated by Eversource, sugar maples, white pines or laurel bushes will go to all volunteers on the project.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. behind Norfield Church to pick up trash bags, the free tree, and the phone number to call when filled bags are ready for pickup.

The focus will be on roadsides in Weston to clear any trash found and place it in the provided construction waste bags. When a bag is full, the participant calls Steve Thomas and tells him the location where it is left. Bags will be picked up in the afternoon.

Many volunteers come from the Weston Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Key Club and Garden Club, along with interested residents.

The Millie Best Award will be given to Weston Tree Warden, Bill Lomas during the morning ceremony.

To participate call Bill McKinney 203-226- 9845 or by email at [email protected]