Girlfriend of Easton double murderer sentenced to eight years in prison

Jennifer Valiante faces eight years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution in the shooting deaths of Easton residents Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin.

The Navins were shot in 2015 by their son Kyle, who was Valiante’s boyfriend.

At state Superior Court in Bridgeport Wednesday, Aug. 1, Valiante was sentenced to 16 years in jail, suspended after eight years. She will also be on probation for five years, according to court records.

At state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 29, Navin was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murders of his parents.

The Navins were initially reported missing from their home in August 2015. Their bodies were found three months later inside contractor bags, buried under leaves in a yard at an abandoned home in Weston. Both had been shot.

Valiante’s attorney, Norman Pattis, previously said Valiante helped cover up the murders of Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, but she did not know Kyle Navin intended to kill his parents, and she didn’t help him to do so.

Valiante has been in police custody in lieu of a $2 million bond since 2015. Under the terms of a plea agreement to accept an eight year prison sentence, Valiante will get credit for the time she has already served.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were longtime residents of Weston and had recently moved to Easton when they were reported missing. Jeffrey Navin, 56, was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport, where Kyle Navin worked. Jeanette Navin, 55, was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools.

According to police reports, Kyle Navin was a heroin user and killed his parents because he was concerned that he was going to be cut from their wills.