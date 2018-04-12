Gina Orticelli is Easton Spirit Award recipient

This year’s Anne Lindquist Library Spirit Award goes to Gina Orticelli, president of the Friends of the Easton Public Library. A former library board member and longtime Easton resident, Orticelli has organized and facilitated many events, including the Holiday House Tour and the Country Fair/Cow Chip Raffle.

As a library board member, Orticelli ran the annual staff luncheon and the retirement party for former library director Bernadette Baldino, as well as library board events and fund-raisers. Past recipients of the award include Rita Doremus, who received the award posthumously, and Joelle Johnston.

A reception will take place on Sunday, April 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Library Community Room. All are invited to attend. Registration is suggested. Use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected].