Gina Orticelli is Easton Spirit Award recipient

Gina Orticelli
Gina Orticelli

This year’s Anne Lindquist Library Spirit Award goes to Gina Orticelli, president of the Friends of the Easton Public Library. A former library board member and longtime Easton resident, Orticelli has organized and facilitated many events, including the Holiday House Tour and the Country Fair/Cow Chip Raffle.

As a library board member, Orticelli ran the annual staff luncheon and the retirement party for former library director Bernadette Baldino, as well as library board events and fund-raisers. Past recipients of the award include Rita Doremus, who received the award posthumously, and Joelle Johnston.

A reception will take place on Sunday, April 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Library Community Room. All are invited to attend. Registration is suggested. Use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected].

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This