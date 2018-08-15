Getting millennials to move to Easton

Towns like Easton would benefit from having a better age demographic mix among its residents, according to information presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission at its recent meeting.

Experts say it’s important for towns to attract millennials — people born from the early 1980s to late 1990s — while retaining a sizable population of seniors, who don’t send children to the schools and therefore put less of a financial burden on municipalities.

Younger people want to live in places where they can regularly “congregate with like-minded people,” P&Z alternate Thomas Maisano said.

This clustering is “incredibly important” to young adults, Maisano said while relaying the consensus among planners, demographers, economists and academics he contacted as the P&Z collects data for Easton’s new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

While Easton residents do gather at schools, the library, farms and other locations, the town lacks a traditional town center where many gathering places often are located.

In the new POCD, the P&Z is expected to suggest creating a Village District in the vicinity of the Easton Village Store and Silverman’s Farm, where a small retail area would be allowed. The P&Z envisions having several small specialty shops and restaurants there, perhaps similar to what is found in Weston Center.

The idea has generated opposition from some residents worried about creeping commercialization and possible empty storefronts. Opponents say Easton’s sparse commercial operations make the town unique and residents can find needed services in bordering towns.

Chairman Robert Maquat said he doesn’t think the two sides are as far apart as some think, and the P&Z has “an obligation” to be as specific as possible with proposals such as the Village District. This includes providing data on the town’s economy, finances and real estate market that could support a Village District.

He said including this information in the POCD represents a more “detailed” approach to finalizing the new master plan.

Maisano made a short presentation on demographic trends, population diversity, schools and government services, and town finances. “The people I contacted for this say we’re going to hit a wall if we don’t do anything,” he said.

Stagnant

Connecticut’s economy is “not doing well” due to stagnant job growth, lagging behind Massachusetts and New York in recovering from the financial crisis of a decade ago, said Maisano, the P&Z’s newest member.

Maisano said experts called school-related trends in particular “frightening,” with a decline in the school-aged population. This could mean schools may have to be merged or teachers shared among small towns in the next decade or two. Experts consider it “inevitable” that school districts will need to share resources, he said.

Maquat said the long-term trend isn’t good, based on Easton’s stagnant grand list — or tax base — and the cost structure of local government, with continually raising taxes to meet increasing expenses being an unattractive option.

The P&Z has “an obligation to tell the people what the findings are … This isn’t our opinion,” he said.

While working to finalize the POCD, the P&Z has discussed how to make Easton a more desirable place to live, which should then boost property values. Members have expressed concerns about real estate values in Easton when compared to more vibrant, larger suburbs along the shoreline.

P&Z alternate Alison Sternberg, a real estate agent, said home buyers wanting to move to Easton can become nervous about the ability to resell their homes in the future.

The POCD is an advisory document to guide the town’s development during the next decade. It must be updated every 10 years by state law.

A formal public hearing on the latest POCD draft will take place Oct. 1, when residents can offer their comments. The P&Z held an informal public information meeting on the process in June to get citizen feedback, with about 130 people in attendance.

Maisano said the P&Z must do a better job informing the public about the POCD draft, explaining the ideas and goals in the document. Maquat agreed, saying more data needs to be disseminated. “Communication should be better,” Maquat said.

The P&Z is the sole government entity that votes on the POCD. It does so in its role as a planning commission, which technically is separate from its zoning function.