The gate at Topstone Park in Redding will be opened and closed every day for a few weeks by a volunteer. Redding Park and Recreation said there is a sign in front clearly letting people know when the gate will be locked. It should be opened daily by 9 a.m.

Once the temperatures get warm enough, they said they will need to lock the gate to discourage unguarded swimming ,but for now, they say enjoy the gate being open. Swimming is only allowed when lifeguards are on duty.