Fund raising to target school’s clubs in Easton

Helen Keller Middle School will start fund raising during the next few months to save its extracurricular clubs and activities.

Extracurricular funding for the 2018-19 school year was whittled away to $5,210 during the recent budget formulation process, but it cost $46,964 to fund the school’s 17 extracurricular activities this year, said Helen Keller Principal Susan Kaplan.

Kaplan presented options to address the $41,254 shortfall to the Easton Board of Education at its May 8 meeting, and board members voted unanimously to “accept the idea of fund raising,” according to the motion.

Board members agreed they wanted to see all activities funded for all students who wished to join the clubs.

“We don’t want any child not to participate,” said school board Chairman Jeffrey Parker.

Among the clubs affected by the budget cuts are the student council, the garden club, the yearbook, peer leadership, and eighth grade government.

Before the board vote, Kaplan outlined funding options that included using the $5,210 to fund only four activities, including the school play, and then ask the town’s Parks and Recreation Department to run other activities.

Another option was to use the budgeted amount plus $18,000 in the school’s activities account along with money raised by the Parent Teacher Association.

There would still be about a $21,000 shortfall, Kaplan said, which could be bridged by charging a fee to students in the range of $89 to $110.

Board members objected to limiting the number of clubs funded, relying on the Parks and Recreation Department to fund clubs, and charging fees to students, which might pose a financial hardship to some of them.

“We don’t want to exclude anybody,” said school board member Cindy Shortt. “I would pay the $89 in a heartbeat,” she said, “but we need to be sensitive to families who can’t [pay].”

Parker said it’s important not to limit clubs to those who can afford them, and that donations should be made to the extracurricular fund in general.

GoFundMe

Board members were enthusiastic about setting up a GoFundMe account so people in the community and elsewhere could donate to the extracurricular activities.

PTA members Heidi Hanson and Nikki Kaldawy offered their support during the meeting.

“We’re going to help you guys,” said Hanson, representing the Helen Keller PTA.

Kaldawy, PTA president at Samuel Staples Elementary School, proposed a few ways to encourage parents to give to the fund.

They could donate through the group “What the Heck, Write a Check” or through another group that encourages people to give money rather than make cupcakes or buy T-shirts —“everything people are sick of doing,” she said.

Parker said there may be money to help cover the clubs from savings through staff retirements that often occur during the summer months.

“They leave for a variety of reasons, and we get the advantage of hiring someone at a [lower] rate,” he said. “Historically it always has happened. Helen Keller could benefit from that.”

Funds raised over and above the amount needed for extracurricular clubs would go toward buying library books for Helen Keller’s media center, he said.

He asked Kaplan to report back to the school board in August about the progress of the fund raising.

“Then we go from there,” he said.