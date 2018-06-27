Full story: Redding budget passes at third referendum

It was three times a charm Tuesday night for the Redding budget: Voters approved it at the third referendum with a vote of 1,308-968 in favor of the spending plan.

By a unanimous vote, the Board of Finance set the mill rate at 31.72. This is a 7.1% increase over the current mill rate of 29.62.

The approved total budget for fiscal year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, is $49,226,160. This amount, which is a 2.06% increase from the current year’s budget of $48,233,326, represents all three proposed revised budgets: Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Redding’s portion of the Region No. 9 budget, which is shared between Redding and Easton.

According to the Redding Town Clerk, there were 6,858 registered voters at the time of Tuesday’s referendum; 2,276 votes were cast, and voter turnout was about 33%

At the June 5 referendum, 2,375 votes were cast and voter turnout was about 35%. At the May 8 referendum, 2,140 votes were cast and voter turnout was about 30%

The approved Board of Education budget is $21,129,697, and represents a 1.82% increase from the current year’s budget of $20,752,623.

The Board of Education reduced its budget by about $101,000 since the failed June 5 referendum.

In reducing its budget, the board has taken $70,000 from previously budgeted medical insurance contributions. It originally included $2.3 million for these contributions.

The approved Board of Selectmen’s budget is $14,698,761, and represents a 0.37% decrease from the current year’s budget of $14,753,515.

The Board of Selectmen reduced its budget by $40,000 since the failed June 5 referendum.

Reductions included consolidating the town’s land use coordinator position with the zoning and wetlands enforcement officer position.

Redding’s share of the Region 9 Board of Education budget, which is $13,397,720, was approved at the June 5 budget referendum. This represents a 5.27% increase from the current year’s budget of $12,727.188.

Public reaction

Debate over the Redding budget had become quite ugly in town over the past several months, as two successive budget proposals failed at the referendums.

There had been daily — sometimes hourly — reaction on social media from people on both sides. Hundreds of comments, some extremely strong and accusatory, have been expressed on multiple Facebook pages including Redding 411 2.0, Redding CT Open, 06896 411 and A Better Redding CT.

Some residents and board members, dissatisfied with budget information that was available, took it upon themselves to compile their own spreadsheets, lists, and charts on various aspects of Redding spending in hopes of filling perceived holes or swaying voters in their direction.

While waiting for the outcome of the vote Tuesday night, Board of Finance members sat around a table in a small room at the Community Center, discussing ways to better state their case to the public for future referendums.

“Everybody wants better information, better forecasting, better communication of the budget,” board member Robert Dean said. “The place to start is with data. The town’s data is plentiful and high quality. But I think as a town government, we could be looking at how you make that data accessible both to the managers — that means us — and to the public because the public will supplement us by force of will.”

According to Dean, in order to make an informed decision on the budget, one would need to go back in budget history “at least 20 years.”

Dean said the Board of Finance should not be functioning as accountants or bookkeepers, but instead as managers.

“To be managers, we need management tools, and those tools are in the data,” Dean said. “So, let’s start by getting the data out there where everybody can see it.”

Board of Finance member Ward Mazzucco said there are specific kinds of data that would be very helpful for the public to know, such how many students are in various classrooms, how many employees there are in the elementary school, and what they all do.

“Nobody seems to have accurate figures,” Mazzucco said.

Board of Finance member Susan Clark said, however, that there is “no such thing as an absolute piece of data.”

“It’s always shown one way or shown another because people have a point of view, and that’s OK,” Clark said. “It’s great to have data, but that’s not enough.”

Board members deliberated on establishing a town web page to provide an accurate, reliable, unbiased source of information.

Looking toward the future

After the Board of Finance meeting, board member Jamie Barickman, who voted in support of the budget, said he was very pleased with the large number of residents who approved of it.

“Now I encourage that same level of enthusiasm and engagement to be continued going forward so we can talk about ways that we can optimize how we develop our budgets, as well as how we can spend money more efficiently and have a better, brighter future for the town.”

Mazzucco, who voted against the budget, said “it’s clear” that voters have been more engaged in the budget process this year than in past years, “and that is a good thing.”

He added taxpayers deserve to know their money is being spent wisely.

“We need to get more information out to the public and refine the vetting process to assure taxpayers that our proposed spending is well founded,” he said. “I hope that my fellow town officials and I will be able to put forth a budget next year that the voters can accept on the first try.”

Board of Education member Chris Parkin, who was at the Community Center when the results were announced, said while he’s while he’s disappointed that “we’ve arrived at a budget that reduces educational opportunities in Redding next year, I’m glad the process is finally over.”

Parkin said he looks forward to “turning the page and focusing on the future.”

“We must find a way to end the toxicity of this budget season and work together to support the Redding institutions we all love in a constructive and respectful way,” Parkin added.