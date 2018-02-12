Free tax return preparation at Fairfield University

Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business will host a free, 10-week tax return preparation service program on Fridays through April 13, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Services are provided by appointment only on a first-come, first-serve basis. To schedule an appointment contact Jillian Liptak [email protected] or call 203-254-4307.

The income tax preparation office at the Dolan School is part of an IRS program that organizes offices in the greater Bridgeport area staffed by volunteers who have completed both a technical and professional conduct certification process under IRS supervision. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) includes services such as electronic filing for federal and state returns, direct deposit refunds, and retired or self-employed income tax return preparation. Volunteers can also advise individuals on benefits screening, financial education, and how to turn refunds into long-term financial security. The VITA Program is an IRS approved program available to anyone with a household income up to $60,000.

“It is very important to offer low-income taxpayers the chance to get their tax returns filed free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers in the VITA sites,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, PhD, associate professor of Accounting at the Dolan School. “It helps them to obtain the tax credits they are entitled to, dealing with trusted and experienced people in a safe environment. In the process, our Accounting students and volunteers put their accounting and taxation knowledge into action preparing tax returns for real clients.”

For individuals unable to make an appointment at Fairfield University, Ahmed will also be taking appointments at the Bridgeport Islamic Community Center (BICC) in Bridgeport. To schedule an appointment call 845-633-2679.

For more information about VITA offices located in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Norwalk, and for additional locations in Connecticut, visit irs.gov/individuals/find-a-location-for-free-tax-prep/.