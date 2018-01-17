Free radon tests offered to Redding residents

January is National Radon Action Month. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed from the decay of uranium and is found in rock, soil, and water.

The best time to test is during the winter months, during the heating season, according to the Redding Health Department, which is offering free radon testing for air and water to the first 20 who sign up Those interested can contact the Redding Health Department at 203-938-2559 or by email at [email protected]