Free event at Westport playhouse for International Women’s Day

Westport Country Playhouse will host its second annual Letters to Our Daughters, a free-of-charge event to celebrate International Women’s Day, on Thursday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

A diverse group of 13 women, including Tony Award winners Joanna Gleason and Judith Ivey, and This Is Us series regular Susan Kelechi Watson, will read essays and poems written by female authors on global women’s issues. The program is curated by Anne Keefe of Weston and Samantha Goober.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. More information on International Women’s Day is available at internationalwomensday.com.

Tickets are free of charge by reservation by calling the Playhouse’s box office at 203-227-4177, emailing [email protected], or in person at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Seating is reserved; limit of two free tickets per household. The program is geared to age 14 and up. Audience members are encouraged to wear purple, a color internationally recognized as symbolizing women, and the official color of International Women’s Day.