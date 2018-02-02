Former Weston youth services director named to Children and Youth Commission

Weston’s former youth services director Michelle Albright was unanimously named to the Children and Youth Commission at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1.

A clinical psychologist and Weston resident, Albright has worked for the town from 2012 until Sept. 2016.

As director of youth services she acted as a liaison between the schools and the town social worker. During her time in the position she also held a number of educational workshops for parents and families.

“I was honored to serve as the youth services director but I’ve still wanted to be apart of town things related to kids,” Albright said. “I’m thrilled to come back and play a part.”

Albright currently has a private practice in Westport and has worked with “kids and families across the country to help build social and emotional skills.”

Karen Hein, a nine-year Westonite, was also unanimously named the the Children and Youth Commission.

“I wanted to be part of whatever my kids were involved in and I want to help my community, not just my children,” she said.

Both of their terms end Dec. 31, 2021.