Former Weston police commissioner arrested for possession of assault weapons

A former chairman of the Weston Police Commission has been charged with illegal possession of weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Richard Phillips, 56, of 58 Kettle Creek Road, surrendered at Weston police headquarters Monday, May 7, where he was charged with 15 counts of possession of assault weapon, five counts of possession of a silencer, unsafe storage of a firearm, interfering with an officer, and 90 counts of possessing a large-capacity magazine. One of those 90 counts of illegal possession of a magazine is an infraction, while the other 89 are under a Class D felony.

Phillips was processed and released on a $100,000 bond, and is to due to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk Thursday, May 10.

The initial investigation into Phillips originated as a 911 call to Weston Police reporting a domestic dispute on March 30, according to Weston police Chief Edwin Henion. Phillips was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police received a phone call from a person at Phillips’ home who said he had thrown a gun during an argument, according to the police report.

Police recovered an unloaded .22-caliber Ruger Mark IV pistol at the scene on March 30, along with a .22-caliber Remington rifle, an antique muzzleloader rifle, and ammunition in plain sight.

Further information about the additional weapons charges lodged May 7 was not immediately available by police.

Phillips is a former member of the Weston Police Commission, and served as its chairman for seven years until 2013, when he decided not to run for re-election. He is also the former president of the Weston Kiwanis Club and served as an assistant scoutmaster for Weston Boy Scout Troop 788.

A financier by profession, Phillips has worked for Wainwright Investment Counsel and Merrill Lynch & Co., according to his online LinkedIn profile. He was previously the president of Kettle Creek Partners, a local hedge fund.