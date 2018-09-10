Flags in Connecticut will be lowered to honor 9/11

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 men, women, and children who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

In addition, the Governor announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known as the Q Bridge – will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights beginning at dusk on the evenings of Monday, Sept. 10 and Tuesday, Sept. 11, in recognition of the anniversary. Beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will be lit until 1 a.m. during those nights.

Gov. Malloy said, “We will never forget the thousands of innocent victims of these horrific attacks 17 years ago, and we will continue to honor their legacies. This day also serves as a stark reminder of the commitment that first responders – paramedics, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and other trained officials – bring to our communities on a daily basis, often putting their own lives in danger for the protection of complete strangers. We pray daily for the men and women serving in the Armed Forces who are deployed overseas, and for those who have sacrificed their lives fighting the war on terror. On this anniversary, we renew our commitment to the freedoms, strength, and moral integrity that make our country great.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said, “Today our country and state stand united in remembrance of the victims claimed in the attacks that shook our homeland on September 11, 2001. We remain committed in our support for the victims’ families and friends, as well as recognize the heroic efforts of our first responders – firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers – who answered the call during one of our nation’s darkest moments seventeen years ago. Today we hold memorials and services across our nation as we reflect on how this day has shaped us as Americans. We must remember the lives that were lost and continue to support those who are fighting to protect and serve this great country and our freedom.”

There are 161 victims with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The State of Connecticut’s official memorial to the victims is located on a peninsula at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, where people gathered on that day to observe the devastation of the attacks on Lower Manhattan across Long Island Sound. The site was also used in the following days and weeks as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts to New York City.