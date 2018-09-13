First-ever Weston Flea is Sept. 22

The first annual Weston Flea will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Weston Senior Center, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Local artists are invited to display their new and past works, and businesses are invited to showcase and promote their products and services.

Residents can get into the flea market spirit by offering items which they no longer need.

The Flea will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Weston High School parking lot on School Road.

Vendor pricing: $20 for two parking spaces, $35 for four parking spaces, and $15 senior rate for two spaces. Vendors should bring their own table and chairs and 10’-by-10’ pop up tents if shade is preferable. To reserve spaces, call 203-222-2608.