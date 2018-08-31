Explore Valley Forge Road in Weston this Saturday

Weston Parks & Recreation is closing off Valley Forge Road so residents can enjoy bucolic Weston on their bikes, boards or best set of sneakers and enjoy views of the Saugatuck Reservoir on Saturday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bike riders, skateboarders, runners, walkers and anything without an engine are welcome to participate.

Enjoy a safe ride or walk with the closure of Valley Forge Road from Newtown Turnpike to Godfrey Road East. The road will be closed to thru traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available at Morehouse Farm Park.

Schedule: Adult bicycles from 8 to 9 a.m.; Families from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

On hand will be community organizations, sports clubs, food truck, and free bicycle safety checks by Trifitness. For more information, contact Weston Parks & Recreation at 203-222-2655.