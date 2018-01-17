Expert gives talk at Barlow on managing stress

When faced with a feeling of stress, rather than trying to fight it, accept it, Kathy Katts, a holistic wellness counselor, said at a recent presentation at Joel Barlow High School.

According to Katts, once people accept the negative feeling, they will be able to let it go and be on their way to feeling much better.

The talk was hosted by the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition, which promotes ways to reduce substance abuse and risky behaviors through prevention and education.

In her talk, Katts discussed the root of anxiety and introduced how-to strategies to effectively cope with stress.

While everyone experiences anxiety, the process of how one handles this anxiety is the key to successfully overcoming it, explained Katts, an Easton resident and mother of three.

“We all have good periods and then all of a sudden, there is a bad period and we want to know how can we get out of it,” she said.

Katts said that anxiety is prevalent everywhere.

“According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one-third of both adolescents and adults suffer from anxiety that is recorded as mental illness through a doctor,” she said.

She said that people have found many ways to temporarily relieve their anxiety. Some become a vegetarian, others take up kickboxing or yoga, some go to therapy — “the list goes on and on of all the things we can do,” she said. “They all help but they don’t always get us exactly there because there is a root that we have to actually get to.”

According to Katts, the ways people typically tend to deal with stress is to: suppress it, vent and verbalize it, or avoid it and escape from it.

“All three require an enormous amount of physical and emotional energy,” she said. “This is why we feel so pressured and exhausted — we are actually not processing the emotions correctly.”

Katts explained that if people can surrender to the stressful or negative feeling, accept it and then let it go, “the pressure behind the feeling will dissipate,” she said.

“If you can ride the curve to the peak, it will automatically release the steam,” she said. “The minute you let it go, the difference of what you feel is night and day.”

She said that it’s important not to try and stop the negative feeling, or push it away, because it will only get stronger.

Katts ended the presentation with a seven-minute guided visualization called the letting go technique, which teaches how to successfully release one’s anxiety.

The technique, developed by psychologist David R. Hawkins, involves three steps: Identifying a negative feeling when it comes into the mind or body, accepting the feeling, and then let the feeling go.

“It is the resistance that keeps the feeling going,” she said. “When you give up the resistance or the urge to modify the feeling, it will shift and be accompanied by a lighter sensation.”

She explained that only after one accepts the negative feeling, is one able to let it go.

“The last step involves bringing a feeling of gratitude, a positive feeling in your life that you’re incredibly grateful for,” Katts said. “Be there in that moment. Allow that feeling to expand in your heart.”