Eversource says it is ready for high electricity demand during heat wave

With the first heat wave of the year starting today and expected to last over the next several days, Eversource energy company issues a statement saying it is prepare to meet increased electrical demand and offers tips on how customers can save energy, stay comfortable and keep electric bills low.

“We prepare well in advance of the summer months to ensure our system is ready to handle the additional electricity needs that come with a heat wave,” said Craig Hallstrom, Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations.

“This includes conducting detailed inspections of the overhead and underground systems in advance of the extreme heat to detect and resolve any issues ahead of time, to ensure our customers have the energy they need for every moment of their lives.”

To help customers endure the peak of summertime heat, Eversource offers these tips to keep homes more comfortable and energy bills low.

Increase the temperature on air conditioners. Keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature throughout the day; cranking the unit up after work uses more electricity. Programmable thermostats or temperature timers can also help keep costs manageable, especially when away from home.

Keep air conditioner filters and coils clean. Clean air conditioner filters and coils at least every three months. Dirty filters block air flow, reducing efficiency and making it harder to deliver the cool air.

Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air.

Seal home cracks and gaps. Seal cracks or gaps in walls and outlets, and window and door frames, to keep cool air from escaping and letting hot air in.

Save major appliance use until the evening. Help conserve energy by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening, when there is less demand on the electric system.