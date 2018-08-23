Eversource plans transmission projects in Redding, Wilton

Eversource will soon be taking measures to control damage caused by woodpeckers in Redding and Wilton.

Eversource will replace a total of 26 wooden H-frame structures — which suspend transmission lines above the ground — with H-frames made of steel poles, because the wooden poles are riddled with woodpecker holes.

In the past, Eversource would cover woodpeckers’ holes with steel mesh to stop the birds. Holes would be covered with a black tar, then meshed to stop the woodpeckers from returning.

However, Marissa Flynn, manager of maintenance and planning at Eversource, said this process “doesn’t work that well because they continue to create their holes over and over and over again.”

So, at the end of 2016, Eversource began installing steel structures, “And that is all we install now in our group,” Flynn said.

Both overhead and underground line work are involved in this project.

Approximately 3.9 miles of the overhead line is in Redding. The line crosses the following roads:

Granite Ridge Road

Seventy Acres Road

Umpawaug Road

Indian Hill Road

Windy Hill Road

Peaceable Street

Quarry Rock Road

The new poles will range from 60 feet to 75 feet tall.

The underground portion of the work involves connecting communication wire within 11 manholes within state and town roads including Putnam Park Road and Gallows Hill Road, Flynn said.

Approximately 3.7 miles of the underground line is within Redding.

“The work that’s in there is maybe a half a day,” Flynn said.

The work is expected to begin at the end of August and continue to the end of November or early December.

“We reach out to every single property owner and have conversations with you,” Flynn said. “No crew is going to step foot on your property without somebody reaching out to talk to you first.”

Redding to Wilton upgrade

At the meeting, Eversource also spoke about the Redding to Wilton upgrade project. Twenty-five poles on the Redding to Wilton line are in need of replacement — 11 of which are in Redding.

“All of the structures between Peaceable and the Wilton town line need to be replaced because of their condition,” said Samantha Cloutier, Eversource siting and construction services specialist.

She said those poles were originally installed in the 1940s and 1950s.

This project involves replacing the 11 existing wooden H-frames with steel H-frames. The new poles will range from 61 feet to 83 feet in height.

The purpose of the project is to bring the transmission lines into compliance with new mandatory national and regional reliability standards, according to Cloutier.

It will also enable power to move more freely in order to meet customer demand throughout the area, Cloutier said.

As part of the project, some of the poles will be getting taller. In Redding, the highest increase is around 25 feet.

In response to a question regarding why the poles have to be so tall, Cloutier said, “The new wire requires a more robust structure.”

She added there are also are ground clearances based on the topography of the land.

The existing power line is 115 volts.

“Just because we have to update it doesn’t mean that voltage is increasing,” Cloutier said. “It just means the capacity of the line is increasing.”

Maps, open to public inspection at Redding Town Hall, will detail the work, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said.

“We will continue to talk with property owners about this project,” Cloutier said.

The project will begin in the spring of 2019. Construction will continue for about a year.

“It’s not a year in any one location, though,” Cloutier said. “It’s a wave approach.”