Eversource embarks on $80 million tree trimming program

In a press release issued Wednesday, April 25 , Eversource energy company says maintaining a reliable energy system that is resilient to New England weather requires a comprehensive and targeted tree maintenance program. To that end, Eversource’s team of licensed arborists is working year-round to help prepare the energy system for storms, carefully balancing the need for electric reliability with community aesthetics.

To accomplish this, Eversource says it is is investing $80 million this year in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal to enhance reliability for customers throughout Connecticut.

“The drought plaguing the region over the last several years may have ended, but the effects are long-lasting and took a toll on trees around the state,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Sean Redding. “Consecutive infestations by the gypsy moth and now by the emerald ash borer are adding to the problem, that’s why identifying and removing hazardous trees is vital. We’re always working to serve our customers better, and our comprehensive tree trimming program is part of an overall strategy to ensure year-round reliability.”

In 2018, Eversource will be trimming trees along more than 4,000 miles of overhead lines around the state. Among the 121 communities where tree trimming will be performed this year, some of the most extensive work will be done in Woodstock along 153 miles of electric lines. Trees will also be trimmed along 114 miles in Haddam, 110 miles in Danbury and 100 miles in Greenwich. In addition, pruning will be completed in Cheshire, Killingly, Sharon and Stamford. Eversource notifies customers in advance if trimming is necessary on their property.

The company reminds customers that homeowners are responsible for tree maintenance on their own property. That includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines on the street. Eversource strongly recommends contacting a professional tree service to perform this work. For details on the company’s comprehensive vegetation management program, visit Eversource.com.