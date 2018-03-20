Eversource and emergency management issue storm advice

In expectation of a fourth nor’easter expected to begin late tonight and continue throughout the day tomorrow, Weston Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli advises people to take the time today to properly prepare for the storm.

“We encourage you to have enough food and potable water on hand to last a minimum of 72 hours. Safe, alternative heat sources are recommended in the event of power loss. Driving is not recommended during the storm as it is expected to have a major impact on road conditions and visibility. At this time we are fully prepared to respond to whatever the storm brings and will communicate with you accordingly. Remember to call Eversource directly to report an outage at 1-800-286-2000 and always treat all downed wires as live,” Miceli said in a CodeRed art announcement.

Eversource says the power company’s line and tree crews are ready to respond.

“We are closely monitoring the weather forecast. The expected snow can weigh down tree limbs already weakened from previous storms, leaving them susceptible to coming down in high winds and damaging our equipment,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst. “We have hundreds of employees ready to respond and will have crews prepositioned around the state before the storm hits so we’re there when customers need us to safely and quickly restore power in case of any outages.”

In addition to reporting power outages by calling 800-286-2000, those who signed up for the company’s two–way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.