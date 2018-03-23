EMS Chief: Easton EMT violated the department’s trust

Carolyn Kearney, Chief of Easton Emergency Medical Service (EMS), issued a statement condemning the actions of former Easton Emergency Medical Technician Christopher Barlow.

Barlow, 21 was arrested by by the Easton Police Department on Wednesday, March 21, and is charged with voyeurism, illegal alteration of records, and providing a false statement.

Police say Barlow placed a hidden camera inside a bathroom of the Easton EMS building and took inappropriate photos of patients who were being transported in an ambulance while they were under his care as an EMT. He also allegedly stole two firearms from a co-worker at EMS. He is suspected of forging official documents to present himself as an Easton Police Officer. It is also alleged Barlow provided a false statement on an application for a long rifle.

Kearney issued the following statement following Barlow’s arrest:

“As stated in recent news reports, Chris Barlow has been arrested by the Easton Police Department for various charges which show a gross violation of the trust you expect from those that you call upon during an emergency.

“First and foremost, we would like to state that at no point in time did we feel the public was in any immediate threat of harm. We had observed some suspicious activity on Mr. Barlow’s behalf and immediately performed an internal investigation, which later involved the Easton Police Department, leading to his arrest.

“As a result of this incident we have taken a closer look at our application process. We have updated our policies to include more stringent background checks of applicants and feel that this, combined with some other policy changes will prevent any incidents of this nature to occur again.

“We are very disappointed by the actions of Mr. Barlow, but assure you that in no way do his actions reflect upon the integrity of our service and it’s current membership. We are deeply sorry for any harm or violation of trust his actions may have caused. Moving forward we want to assure you that we will strive to provide the town of Easton with the best possible care and respect that this town and it’s residents deserves.”

Previous arrest

A resident of Duxbury, Mass., Barlow was Easton’s first college live-in volunteer emergency medical technician while he was a student at Sacred Heart University in 2017.

He was arrested last June by the Duxbury Police Department following a search of his Duxbury home which uncovered a number of illegal firearms and items to make incendiary devices.

He was indicted in October on six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition, and one count each of impersonating a police officer, possession of an incendiary device and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Barlow had been held without bail for that arrest until his release on Feb. 16, 2018. A superior court judge issued conditions for his release, including stipulations that Barlow wear a GPS bracelet and not leave his Kingston home except for doctor’s visits.