Election letters to the editor

Duff opposed bump stock ban; vote Allie-Brennan

The haunting footage of the Las Vegas massacre showed a rapid-fire weapon deployed on civilians with the use of a “bump stock.” Thankfully, most of the CT Legislature had the common sense to ban bump stocks, but one local legislator did not — Will Duff. Fortunately, residents of CT’s 2nd District have a better choice this Election Day. Raghib Allie-Brennan is exactly the thoughtful and enthusiastic person we need in Hartford. Raghib will promote small businesses, support and improve public education, and build a green energy future for our state. Raghib Allie-Brennan is the best choice for CT’s 2nd District.

Heather Whaley

Windy Hill Road, Redding

Lamont has sound platform

I’ve been both Democrat and Republican. I believe in granular change. It’s why I first ran for political office in Weston — granular change. I support Ned Lamont for governor. His platform is sound, including only trucks paying road tolls, reduction in property tax, education reform not taxing small towns, firearm reform, early-childhood education, affordable health care, to name just a few. I believe he’ll build consensus — champion best ideas, no matter political origin. He’ll govern focused on rebuilding Connecticut’s infrastructure, improving our business climate, and raising our desirability as a state to live and work in.

Harry Falber

Oak Lane, Weston

Democrat supports Dunsby for re-election

I am a lifelong Democrat, a 21-year Easton resident and concerned for the environment. State Rep. Adam Dunsby has my vote to continue representing our district in Hartford. He’s not just a fiscally responsible local leader with an extensive business background and education. He’s also committed to the environment and has worked locally for many years to protect it. As Easton first selectman and earlier as chairman of the Conservation Commission he has promoted solar energy, the protection of clean drinking water and electric vehicles. I am confident that he would continue to represent the constituents of the 135th well.

Letitia Carter

Freeborn Road, Easton

Toni Boucher — experience counts

While youthful exuberance is great, now is the time when we need someone who understands how real government works, has the relationships to get things done and a track record of successfully representing her constituent towns. Toni’s efforts on behalf of Redding have had a major impact on our town. She was instrumental in getting the proposed reductions to state aid to towns restored in the state budget and she convinced the state Department of Ed to waive an administrative fine because the problems had been fixed. Both would have had a negative financial impact on Redding. Vote for Boucher for state Senate.

Frank Taylor

Deacon Abbott Road, Redding

Enthusiastic support for Dunsby

Adam Dunsby has my enthusiastic support for re-election as our state representative in the 135th District. We work shoulder-to-shoulder on many community service projects in our town. No job is too small nor too big for Adam. He listens. He wants to get the state’s hands out of our wallets. He supports improved transportation on our congested roads and rails. He has a solid sense of what Connecticut needs to jump-start our sputtering economy burdened by the state’s excessive spending, taxes and regulation. Please join me in voting for Adam Dunsby.

Dr. Tom Failla

Samuelson Road, Weston

Haskell will bring new energy to Hartford

We need to break the 18-18 tie in the state Senate by electing Will Haskell to represent the 26th District. For years we’ve been sending the same senator to Hartford, a senator who has voted against a lockbox for transportation funds, permitting this crucial capital to be spirited away for other purposes as our infrastructure suffers. Will is a firm supporter of the lockbox and understands that critical infrastructure expenditures must be made to ensure economic growth in southwestern Connecticut. Longevity in office doesn’t imply progress; we need new energy in Hartford, so join me in voting for Will Haskell.

David Muller

Weston Road, Weston

Dunsby and Sogofsky disrespect voters

Under Adam Dunsby’s tenure as Easton first selectman, he has enforced a policy of refusing to answer any questions from the public at Board of Selectmen meetings, a stifling policy Selectmen Lessler and Sogofsky also rigidly follow. This refusal to go on the record and address constituents’ questions and concerns in public is just plain evasive, rude, arrogant, and highly disrespectful of the voters who elected them. As long as these incumbent selectmen continue to follow this unforthcoming and demeaning policy, I don’t know why any self-respecting Easton citizen would vote to re-elect any of them.

Grant Monsarrat

North Park Avenue, Easton

Vote Underberger for probate judge

It’s time for a change. We need a probate system that provides responsiveness, kindness and caring. One that is inclusive and impartial to all people who come before it during their most vulnerable times. Lori Underberger possesses all these traits. She has 30 years’ experience as an attorney, including a background in trusts and estates. I have known Lori for 20 years, volunteering alongside her on various town and school committees. She is a great listener who has strong family values and objectivity which she will bring to the Probate Court serving Easton, Trumbull and Monroe. Please vote for Lori.

Pat Hanelt

Laurel Drive, Easton

Dunsby hears constituent feedback

I met Adam when he knocked on our door in Redding a few years back. He was genuinely interested in hearing my feedback. Since then I’ve had several opportunities to talk with him about issues facing our area. Adam understands that taxes are too high and this negatively impacts home values and the desirability of living, working and building a business in this area. Adam is also fighting to make our transportation system better and to prioritize this investment around what is needed versus “trophy” projects. I will be voting for Adam and urge others to do the same.

Brian Matzke

Seventy Acre Road, Redding

Re-elect Rowe for probate judge

Three years ago I lost my husband, and my three children lost their father, very unexpectedly. That is how we met Judge T.R. Rowe, who is running for re-election as judge of probate for Easton/Trumbull/Monroe. Judge Rowe truly exemplifies “honorable.” He was always concerned about how my children were faring, and he handled the probate fairly and expediently. Judge Rowe brings a combination of commitment, compassion and experience to the probate courtroom. His dedication and sensitivity is especially important in the delicate issues the probate court handles. I ask for your vote to re-elect T.R. Rowe as judge of probate.